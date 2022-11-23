High School/College Sports Results November 22
Men's College Basketball:
St. John's 66, Gustavus 50
(St. John's was led in scoring by Ryan Thissen with 26 points and 6 rebounds. St. John's is 3-2)
MN-Duluth 94, St. Cloud State 89 (overtime)
(St. Cloud State was led in scoring by Mathew Willert with 18 points and Luke Taylor added 17 points. St. Cloud State is 1-3)
Women's College Basketball:
Gustavus 64, St. Ben's 47
(St. Ben's falls to 2-1 while Gustavus improves to 4-0)
MN-Duluth 59, St. Cloud State 56
(Jade Eggebrecht led the Huskies with 18 points and Katrina Theis added 13 points and 9 rebounds. SCSU is 2-1)
Women's College Hockey:
St. Ben's 6, UW-Superior 0
(The Blazers are 5-4 and will play at home against Bethel December 2)
Girls Hockey:
Fergus Falls 4, St. Cloud 2
River Lakes 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3
Wednesday November 23
NBA – Timberwolves at Indiana, 5:30 on WJON
NHL – Winnipeg at Wild, 5:45 on AM 1390/93.9 FM
MBB – Gophers vs. UNLV, 9:00 on AM 1390/93.9 FM (SoCal Challenge)
Jr Hockey – New Ulm Steel at Granite City Lumberjacks, 7:30
Jr Hockey – Austin Bruins at St. Cloud Norsemen, 7pm
Luxemburg, Minnesota in Pictures