Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Light Show Returns to Valleyfair

SHAKOPEE -- A popular Christmas light display is back again this season.

Christmas in Color returns to Valleyfair and offers families a safe, socially-distance way to make holiday memories.

Guests will travel the mile-long, drive-thru event full of glowing tunnels and lighted field featuring displays of more than one million LED lights synchronized to upbeat holiday tunes.

Christmas in Color is open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. through January 2nd. Tickets are $35 and can be found online.