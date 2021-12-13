‘Christmas in Color’ Coming to Valleyfair in Shakopee

THE PERFECT HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW

If you are looking for an exceptional holiday light display that you can watch up close and personal, but don't have to tolerate the blizzard-like cold conditions we get here in Minnesota, I might have just the perfect idea.

Christmas In Color is coming to Valleyfair in Shakopee.

If you know someone who loves holiday lights, be the cold is just too much for them to get outside and enjoy the sparkles, then the drive to Shakopee might be the perfect answer to getting your holiday lighting fix.

DRIVE-THRU? YES!

You'll be able to drive through millions of lights that will be synchronized to the music that will be coming through your radio! That means you can enjoy the light display, whether it's snowing, a blizzard, 30 degrees, or 35 below. This is the kind of display that I want to see.

This is a great event for the whole family. Stay inside your vehicle, and really affordable. It's one of those things that will give you great ideas for your own holiday light displays, and a magical event that children will love!

You'll be driving by beautiful light displays, giant candy canes, and snowmen, plus some fun holiday surprises. It's a great way to celebrate the season and still be socially distanced and safe.

GET YOUR TICKETS

You can order tickets online. The price is $35.00 per carload. You can choose your tickets now by clicking HERE. The Christmas In Color light display is open today through January 2nd, while tickets are available.

