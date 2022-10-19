Check Out This Spooky Halloween Display in St. Cloud Set to Music

Some people go all out decorating for Christmas, some go all out for Halloween, and some do both. Like this family in St. Cloud.

Sara Storkamp shared her Halloween display on the St. Cloud/Sartell/Sauk Rapids/Waite Park Online Garage Sale Facebook page encouraging people to drive by and check it out:

Come check us out! We will be open from 6pm until around 9:30 from tonight until Halloween! Our lights even flashes to music! You can even tune into 92.3 on your radio to listen in your car or get out and come explore! You can even walk onto the pirate ship and take photos!

The house is located at 1021 30th Ave N St. Cloud. The family is in the process of moving so they are also giving out slips to our new place so you can check out the Christmas display that will hopefully be up this year. Sara shared if the Christmas stuff is not up this year, it will definitely be next year.

I think it is so cool to see such an elaborate display for Halloween. There is a lot of work that goes into a setup like this, especially one set to music that is programmed to a radio station. It totally blows the handful of pumpkins I set on my porch out of the water.

A big high five to the Storkamp family for doing this and sharing their decorating skills with the rest of us to admire and get us into the Halloween spirit!

