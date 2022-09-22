Triple S Pumpkins In Royalton Opening This Weekend

Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton will open this weekend! The patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and on MEA Friday, October 21st.

Triple S, which does not charge admission, features fun for the whole family. In additon to the pumpkin patch, Triple S features a pair of playgrounds, a corn walk, swing trail, petting zoo, snack shack, wagon rides and produce for sale.

Triple S Pumpkins is located at 7408 Imperial Road in Royalton, about 30 minutes away from St. Cloud.

•Over 50 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds, corn shocks, large and small straw bales and crafts available for purchase. •Snack Shack(hot dogs, nachos, popcorn). •Fun on the hay slides, bale piles, and John Deere combine playground. •A corn walk (not quite a maze!) but quite fun. •Farm animal petting zoo. •Swing trail through the woods to the pumpkin patch. •Lots of picture opportunities: giant pumpkins, displays, farm animals, etc. •No admission or parking fees. Our income is from sales and donations. Thank you!

