Central MN Wrestling Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

Weekly roundup on the results and new ratings for the following, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Holdingford, Paynesville Area, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball Area, Eden Valley-Watkins from the Central Valley Conference. St. Cloud Crush, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids and Rocori from the Central Lakes Conference. Little Falls, Pierz, Foley and Albany from the Granite Ridge Conference and Becker from the Mississippi 8 Conference.

CLASS AA TEAMS

BECKER BULLDOGS

The No. 3AA ranked Bulldogs, defeated the No. 12AA ranked Pierz Pioneers and Section 6AA rivals the. Rocori Spartans, 35-33. Owen Duncombe (107), Jacob Williams (121), Bennett Kujawa (133), Kaden Nicolas (160) and Owen Angel (182/2 Falls) all went 2-0. The Bulldogs earned fourth place with 166.5 points at the Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational with eight place winners. Boston Kuschel (121), Bennett Kujawa (133) and Landen Kujawa (152) all earned championships. Nolan Jurek (127) and Kaden Nicolas (160) both earned second place. Jacob Williams (114) and Jake Rosenow (139) both took sixth place and Odin Duncombe (107) took seventh place.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers split duals at the Rocori “Spartans” with a win over Rocori 48-13 and they were defeated by No.3AA ranked Becker 35-33. Rylan Gruber (107), Kyle Stangl (114/2 Falls), Grady Young (145/1 Fall/1 TF) Carter Young (145/2 Falls) and Jayden Zajac (189/2 Falls). Link Toops (133) won his 50th Career Match in the Pierz dual. The Pioneers had very good team performance at the 15 Team Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational. They scored 167.5 points to earned third place with eight place winners. Kyle Stangl (114) and Caleb Koch (215) both earned championships and Rylan Gruber (107) and Jayden Zajac (189) both earned second place. Gauge Johnson (127) and Carter Young (145) both earned third place, Brayden Melby (160) earned fourth place and Link Toops (133) took seventh place.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers defeated a pair of foes at the “Flyers” triangular, they defeated AA Lean and Mean Foley 51-13 and Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 64-8. Sam Strack, Ethan Brinkman, Axel Pasterik, Hayden Ramsdell, Kobi Cameron and Hunter Ramsdell all went 2-0 at the triangular.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons earned twelfth place in the field of fifteen teams at the Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational with 54.5 points. Wyatt Wall (139) and William Gutormson (172) both earned third place. Jacob DeMarais (145) earned fourth place, Hunter Wilhelmi (145) earned sixth place and Brody Kipka (160) took eighth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans were defeated by No. 3AA ranked and Section 6AA rivals Becker 48-15 and No. 12AA ranked Pierz 48-15. Connor Faber (107) and Kameron Moscho (145/2 Falls).

CLASS A TEAMS

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers defeated a pair of foes in their home triangular, they defeated Central Conference rival Eden Valley-Watkins 56-12 and AA LEAN and Mean HLWW Winsted Lakers 43-16. Noah Perowitz, Casey Knettel, Masyn Partick, Simon Boeckman, Luke Bienick and Jaxon Barkowicz all went 2-0 in the triangular. The Huskers split their duals at the Hastings “Raiders” triangular. They defeated AAA Apple Valley 42-20 and they were defeated by No. 8AAA Hastings 30-26. Wyatt Novitzki, Simon Boeckman, William Pilarski, Kolton Harren and Jaxon Bartkowicz all went 2-0 in the triangular.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned fourth place at the Jackson County Central “Pizza Ranch” Invitational with 138.5 points. This a field of fifteen teams with several ranked teams that were participating. They earned eight medals, including a pair of championships by: Peyton Hemmesch (189) and he earned his 75th Fall in his career. Jamison Meagher (114) earned the championship and his younger brother Tyson Meagher (107) earned second place honors. Roman Roberg (127) and Mitch Blonigan (152) both earned third place. Bryon Kierstead-Hahn (133), Isaac Mergen (139) and Sam Brick (285) all earned sixth place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars earned sixth place at the West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville “40th Annual Grant County” Invitational with 116 points and seven place winners. This was a twelve team field of teams, they earned a pair of championships by Brett DeRoo (160) and Carson Gilbert (215). Hunter Laage (189) earned second place and Noah Jensen (114) earned third place. Noah Welte (121) earned fourth place, Andrew Spanier (172) earned fifth place and Emmitt Skarre (107) earned sixth place.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals earned ninth place with 73 points and six place winners at the Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational, a field of fifteen teams. Brady Yourczek (172) earned fourth place, Lane Olson (152) and Jake Leners (189) both earned fifth place. Brayden Leners (215) earned sixth place, Parker Dietman (160) took seventh place and Rex Revoir (285) took eighth place. They were missing Brandon Mugg (285) that is ranked No. 2A in the state. He was playing in the All Star Football game today.

EDEN-VALLEY WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles went 2-1 at duals at the Norwood Young America “Raiders” quad. They defeated Central Valley Conference rivals Class A Lean and Mean ACGC 35-31 and Section 4A foe Sibley East 51-18. They were defeated by Norwood Young America 43-30. Cason DeMarais (114/1 Fall, 1 Maj.), Treyce Ludwig (189/1 Fall), Mitchel Lipinski (215/1 Fall) and Nick Becker (285/2 Falls) all went 2-0 at the quad. The Eagles were defeated in their EVW “Eagles” quadrangular, by 2A Lean and Mean Annandale-Maple Lake 37-29 and AA Pequot Lakes/Pine River Backus 40-25. They did defeat Class A LPGE-Browerville 33-31 in a very good dual. Carter Scheeler went 3-0 and Cason DeMarais, Brayden Kramer, Ryder Schmidt, Treyce Kramer and Nick Becker all went 2-1.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs were defeated by No. 9A Paynesville 65-8 and by Class A Lean and Mean Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 57-18. Miles Looman and Mark Schiefelbein both went 2-0. The Cubs earned eighth place with 52 points and five place winners at the nine team field of teams at the Delano “Tigers” Invitational. Mark Schiefelbein (152) earned the championship and Max Schiefelbein (114) earned fourth place. Ryder Schwieters (127) earned fifth place, Miles Looman (121) and Karson Schmidt (133) both took sixth place.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush were defeated by No. 9AA ranked New. Ulm 52-11 and AA Monticello 45-23 at their “Crush”Quad. Sutton Kenning and Noah Orth both went 2-0 at their quad.

SARTELL SABRES

The Sabres earned tenth place with 60 points at the Brainerd “Paul Bunyan” Invitational with five place winners. Jordan Gulden (285) earned the championship, Jayce Gruber (107) earned fourth place, Michael Hamak (172) earned sixth place, Peyton Allen (215) took seventh place and Noah Bartkowicz (114) took eighth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE CYCLONES

The Royals were 0-2 at the Bemidji “Lumberjacks” Quad, Bemidji 59-9 and Alexandria 51-15. Carter Barz (121) was the lone Cyclone that went 2-0. The Cyclones earned fourteenth place with thirty points at the Chaska/Chanhassen ‘Ethan Herman Memorial” Invitational with two place winners. Jack Barz (145) earned fourth place and Carter Pesta (133) earned sixth place.