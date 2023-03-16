Central MN Ice Fishing in March: What a Difference a Year Makes

Last year in mid-March on many lakes in Central Minnesota ice anglers could get on lakes due to the ice disappearing along shoreline. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this year is completely different but for most people ice fishing is done for the year. The heavy amounts of snow throughout the season, slush on the ice and the fact that ice houses can't stay on the ice unoccupied has caused many people to moved on.

Ice conditions in northern Minnesota are actually worse that what we have in Central Minnesota. Schmitt says heavy snow last week and a lack of plowing of roads on the ice has made ice fishing on northern lakes very difficult.

Schmitt says due to the conditions fishing in Minnesota is largely on hold until spring arrives and open water fishing can happen. He did say weather changes can happen quickly in the state. A stretch of temperatures in the 40s and 50s could change push spring a bit closer.

Last week many sportsman's shows took place in Minnesota which can kick off the start of open water fishing but that possibility isn't in site anytime soon. Schmitt says there have been years where the ice wasn't out the week of the fishing opener.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.