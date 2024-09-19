Central Minnesota Prep Football Preview: Week Four – September 20th, 2024
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm return home Friday night for a matchup with St. Francis. The Storm fell 29-0 in Monticello in week three but still check in with a 2-1 record on the season.
St. Francis is 0-3 so far this year with losses to Elk River, Spring Lake Park and Robbinsdale Armstrong by a combined total of 42-127.
Friday's Sauk Rapids-Rice football game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m..
ELSEWHERE:
HUTCHINSON (2-1) @ ROCORI (2-1)
ROCORI has won back-to-back games after a season opening setback in Detroit Lakes. The Spartans beat Benilde-St. Margaret's 30-20 on the road last week. The Tigers lost a 21-20 overtime heartbreaker at home to Totino-Grace last week.
OSAKIS (0-3) @ CATHEDRAL (1-2)
Osakis fell 28-6 in a home game against Eden Valley-Watkins last week, while the Crusaders fell 36-0 to Holdingford at St. John's University.
APOLLO (1-2) @ FOLEY (0-3)
The Eagles picked up their first win of the year last week when they beat Milaca 28-22. The Falcons are 0-3 after a 28-0 loss in Litchfield in week three.
TECH (2-1) @ BEMIDJI (2-1)
The Tigers are coming off of a 63-0 home loss to Alexandria last week, while the Lumberjacks lost 57-28 at Moorhead.
SARTELL (0-3) @ ALEXANDRIA (3-0)
The Sabres fell 35-21 to Brainerd last week at home, while the Cardinals rolled over Tech 63-0. The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 111-12 so far this season.
PIERZ (3-0) @ ALBANY (3-0)
The Pioneers remained undefeated after taking down Minnewaska 26-21 in week three, while the Huskies beat up Sauk Centre 53-20 to run their record to 3-0.
WILLMAR (0-3) @ BECKER (3-0)
PAYNESVILLE (2-1) @ EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (3-0)
MAPLE LAKE (0-3) @ HOLDINGFORD (3-0)
ROYALTON (1-2) @ KIMBALL (3-0)
SAUK CENTRE (0-3) @ MELROSE (1-2)