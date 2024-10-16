Central Minnesota Prep Football Preview – Week Eight – October 16, 2024

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will travel to Moorhead for its final regular season game Wednesday night. The Storm and Spuds will kick off at 7 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

The Storm is currently 4-3 after a 41-17 home loss to Andover last week. Sauk Rapids-Rice will likely be the #3 seed in Section 7AAAAA, which would mean a home matchup with Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday night.

ELSEWHERE:

photo - Andrew Ritter

SARTELL (1-6) @ PARK CENTER (3-4)

The Sabres snapped a 16-game losing streak with a 34-14 win over Tech. The Pirates have lost back-to-back games to Monticello and Rogers by a combined 73-0 margin.

NEW PRAGUE (1-6) @ TECH (2-5)

The Tigers have lost five straight after winning the season's first two games including last week's 34-14 loss at Sartell. New Prague has lost three straight including a week seven setback to Waconia by a 38-7 final score.

Apollo vs Zimmerman 2023 (Senior Night)

APOLLO (1-6) @ NORTH ST. PAUL (2-5) 6 PM

The Eagles dropped their fourth straight game last week, falling 55-23 at home to New London-Spicer. The Polars have lost four straight as well and fell 24-18 at Fridley last week.

CATHEDRAL (5-2) @ KIMBALL (7-0)

The Crusaders have rattled off four straight wins, with the latest being a 44-8 romp at Maple Lake in week seven. Kimball will try to finish of an undefeated regular season that includes a 28-20 win last week over a formerly undefeated Eden Valley-Watkins team.

ROCORI (5-2) @ ORONO (7-1)

The Orono Spartans lost for the first time this season last week when they fell 11-8 at Totino-Grace. The ROCORI Spartans bounced back from a week six loss by beating Holy Angels 44-27 in Cold Spring last week.

OTHER MATCHUPS IN WEEK EIGHT:

CHISAGO LAKES (3-4) @ BECKER (7-0)

HOLDINGFORD (6-1) @ EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (6-1)

PAYNESVILLE (2-5) @ ROYALTON (1-6)

MONTEVIDEO (0-7) @ ALBANY (7-0)

NEW LONDON-SPICER (4-3) @ ANNANDALE (6-1)

ACGC (2-5) @ BENSON (1-6)

FOLEY (2-5) @ COLUMBIA HEIGHTS (4-3)

MELROSE (2-5) @ MINNEWASKA AREA (4-3)