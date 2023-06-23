Central Minnesota Legion Baseball Scores And Recaps – June 23rd

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

I will bring you game summaries of the following American Legion Teams this summer.

COLD SPRING POST 455

SARTELL POST 277

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76

ST. CLOUD 76ers POST 76

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254

LITTLE FALLS POST 46 8 ST. CLOUD 76ers 0

(Wednesday June 21st)

The Little Falls Post 46 defeated their rivals the St. Cloud 76ers, backed by ten hits, solid defense and good pitcher performances. The starting pitcher for Post 46 was Charlie Smieja, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Oothoudt threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and one walk.

The Post 46 offense was led by Garret Lindberg, he went 1-for-4 for three RBIs. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Filippi went 3-for-5 with a double and he a stolen base and Carter Gwost went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Trey W. went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hudson Filippi went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored three runs and Alex Oberton earned a walk. Beau Thoma went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored three runs.

The St. Cloud 76ers starting pitcher was Parker Schultz, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Lindholm threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Max Kiffmeyer went 2-for-3 and Henry Bulson went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Shayne Poole and Colten Palmer both went 1-for-3, Ethan Lindholm and Kadyn Mork both earned a walk.

SARTELL POST 277 11 BRAINERD POST 255 3

(Thursday June 22nd)

The Sartell legion defeated their rivals Brainerd Post 255, backed by eleven hits, including a home run, a tripe and a pair of doubles. They made some very good defensive plays in support of their starting pitcher Brett Schlangen. He threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Andrew Ritter threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Braeden Boesen threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Sartell offense was led by Andrew Ritter, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walk, he a stolen base and he scored three runs. Drew Geiger went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Wes Johnson went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Braydon Simones went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and Will Brinkerhoff had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Simones went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Gruebel went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Sam Frieler went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Will Thompson and Brett Schlangen both earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Brainerd Legion was Brody Lund, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Caden Brown threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Sawyer Hennesey, he went 2-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Brady Lund went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Eli Owen was credited for a RBI. Branson Amundsen went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run. Atrega Marcela went 1-for-3, and Mitchel Braun scored a run.

COLD SPRING POST 455 12 ST. AUGUSTA POST 621 1

(Thursday June 22nd)

The Post 455 defeated their foes Post 621, backed by ten hits, great defense and in support of the pitchers. Evan Acheson threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Grady Notch threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Bauer threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Hunter Fuchs, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Cole Fuchs went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brady Weber went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Blake Tylutki went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and Luke Van ERP went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Brady Schafer went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. John Kinzer was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Evan Acheson was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Kaden Rausch was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

The Post 621 starting pitcher was No. 10, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, twelve runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The offense was led by No. 4, he went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, No. 3 went 1-for-1 and No. 15 and No. 5 both earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 5 STMA POST 567 3

(Thursday June 22nd)

The Chutes defeated their foe STMA Post 567, backed by five timely hits, including a double. Their starting pitcher was Trevor Fleege, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Phillipp closed it out with 1 1/3 innings in relief.

The offense was led by Tommy Gohman, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Cade Simones went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Trevor Fleege went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Theisen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jon Brew earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Ben Brown was hit by a pitch, Jack Hamak and Jackson Philipp both earned a walk.

The Post 567 starting pitcher was Anderson, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, fiver runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Price threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Krupke, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Anderson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk. Ness went 1-for-4 with a double and Friz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Tangen went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Byer went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Rich was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Becker earned two walks and Tolifson earned a walk.