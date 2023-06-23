15 Songs To Know For Friday’s Liberty Block Party Concert In St. Cloud

Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits will headline the FREE Liberty Block Party concert tonight (Friday) at Whitney Park in St. Cloud. The show, which also will feature The Cowsills and The Rockin' Hollywoods, gets underway at 5 p.m..

Food and drink vendors will be on hand and attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair if they would like to sit down during the show.

The Rockin' Hollywoods have been performing in Minnesota for over 50 years, playing a mix of rock and roll music spanning from the 1950's to the 1980's. The band released three albums, the latest of which was released in 1990.

The Cowsills are a national recording act that formed in 1965. The group has had three top-ten singles in the United States.

Their first big hit was 1967's "The Rain, the Park and Other Things," which rose to #2 on the charts in the US and #1 in Canada.

In 1968, the group had another big hit with "Indian Lake," which went to #10 in the US and #1 in New Zealand.

While the band also had a number of songs make the Top 100, its last top-ten song was 1969's "Hair," which climbed to #2 in the US but hit #1 in the UK, Canada and New Zealand.

Herman's Hermits were one of the biggest groups of the 1960's... which is no small feat! The group, fronted by Peter Noone, had 11 top-ten hits during the decade.

Herman's Hermits debuted on the charts with 1964's "I'm Into Something Good," which is also the song they open most concerts with. The song went to #13 in the United States and #1 in the UK.

January 1965 saw the band break into the US top ten for the first time with "Can't You Hear My Heartbeat," which went to #2 on the charts.

All eight of the group's next singles hit the top ten, beginning with "Silhouettes," which hit #5 in the US.

The group had its first #1 song on the US charts with 1965's "Mrs. Brown, You've Got A Lovely Daughter."

The next month, Herman's Hermits went to #4 with their single "Wonderful World."

Back to #1 they went with their very next release, June 1965's "I'm Henry The VIII, I Am."

In August 1965 the band released "Just A Little Better," which charted at #7 in the US.

Herman's Hermits closed out 1965 with the #8 single "A Must To Avoid" in December.

In February of 1966 the group's single "Listen People" went to #3.

"Leaning on a Lamp Post" kept the group's incredible run alive with a trip to #9 on the charts in April of 1966.

In September of 1966 "Dandy" went to #5 in the United States.

The group's final top ten song in the US was February 1967's "There's Kind of A Hush," which is typically the band's show-closer in recent concerts.