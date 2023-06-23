Ranked as “America’s Best Restaurants” – 2 are Here in Minnesota

I don't know about you, but everytime I hear about a restaurant that has been featured on some food show, and I'm in that area, I will try to get there and try it out for myself. Diners Drive Ins and Dives has been almost everywhere in the United States and it's fun to try some of the restaurants that have been featured on the show. If a restaurant has been ranked as one of the best, it's a good idea to seek those locations out as well.

This time it's a ranking of "America's Best Restaurants". This is an online publication and they have several outlets according to Bring Me the News:

The rwo restaurants that will be featured are Whistle Binkies on the Lake in Rochester and Dunmire's Bar & Grill in Brainerd Lakes. Whistle Binkies has two locations in Rochester. One on the North side and one on the South side - that is the one that is on the Lake. Having lived in Rochester for a couple of years, I have been to both locations and they are both great. The appeal to the South location is, of course, the lake. A great patio with a veiw of the small lake that it sits on.

Dunmire's Bar and Grill also has two locations. There is one Northeast of Brainerd on Hwy 210, but the one that will be featured is the location on North Long Lake.

If you follow "America's Best Restaurants", you will see these restaurants featured the end of June. They will be asking people who love the restaurants what their favorite menu items are, and basically why they love the restaurants - other than the food; like atmosphere, service, prices, etc.