Central Minnesota Town Ball Update – June 23rd, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, and Royalton River Dogs, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 12 ROSCOE RANGERS 2

(Sunday June 18th)

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Rangers, backed by eleven hits, including three home runs and three doubles. The Chargers starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Dylan Gertken, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Welle went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Devin Orbeck went 1-for-5 with a double. Jamie Terres went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and scored a pair of runs. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, and Nathan Terres went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rangers was Bryce Vanderbeek, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Schleper threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Jordan Schleper, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Max Ahtman, Brayden Vanderbeek, Parker Brezinka and Josiah Utsch all went 1-for-3.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 9 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 6

(Sunday June 18th)

The Lakers defeated their League rival the Hawks, it took ten innings and a three run home run in the top of the tenth. The Lakers did collect ten hits, including one home run and three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Nolan Notch, he threw eight innings, he gave up four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Laker offense was led by Nick Schmidt, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for four huge RBIs. Andrew Schmidt went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Max Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-6 and he scored a run. Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Conner Holthaus, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Schlangen threw four innings in relief, he gave up seven hits and seven runs.

The Hawks offense was led by Austin Berg, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he had a sacrifice bunt. Austin Schlangen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Geislinger had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a pair of sacrifice bunts, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cullen Hoffman went 3-for-6 with a double and Jordan Kelm went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Matt Unterberger was hit by a pitch. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and David Pennertz went 1-for-2.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 10 ST. NICOLAS NICKS 2

(Sunday June 18th)

The Rockies defeated their league rivals the Nicks, backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. The Rockies starting pitcher was TJ Neu, he threw four innings to earned the win. Cole Fuchs threw four innings in relief. The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and Austin Dufner had a home run. David Jones went 4-for-4 with a double and Cole Fuchs went 3-for-3.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Derek Kuechle, he threw a complete game. Leading the Nicks offense was Derek Kuechle went 1-for-3 with a home, Connor Lincoln went 2-for-4 and Tanner Anderson went 1-for-3.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 3 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0

(Wednesday June 21st)

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, backed by six hits, they played very good defense and they had very good pitching performances. The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw 6 innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran lefty David “DD” Deminsky threw one inning for a save to close it out, he record a pair of strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Carlson was credited for a RBI. Austin Henrichs went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Adam Schellinger earned a walk. Cody Partch went 1-for-3 and Carson Gross went 1-for-2 with a double.

The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Aiden Motte, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Krepp went 1-for-2 for the Cyclones offense.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 14 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday June 21st)

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles, they were aided by five walks and some misplays by the Stone Poneys. Tanner Eckhart started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Steve VanVleet threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Polecats offense was led by Jaxon Axelberg, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Eckhart went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Keenan Macek went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Cole Bovee went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Mike Olson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Ethan Bosacker went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Steve Van Vleet went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Braydon Hanson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Blitz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Evan Demars earned a walk and he scored a run, Hudson Landkammer earned a walk and Tyler Hoselton scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Reece Johnson threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and two walks. Brenden Boesen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Teddy Fleming, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Kade Lewis went 2-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kalen Lewis went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Jack Schaefer went 1-for-4, Brenden Boesen and Will Brinkerhoff both went 1-for-1 and Gavan Schulte earned a walk and he scored a run.

BECKER BANDITS 13 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 3

(Wednesday June 21st)

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the Anglers, backed by sixteen hits, including three doubles and a triple. They played solid defense and they had a pair of big innings, they put up four runs in both the fifth and seventh innings. The starting pitcher was Matthew Moe, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Thorn threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Bandits offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Will Thorn went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jack Thorn went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Mitch Louden went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Keenan Hjermstad had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Matt Krenz went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nolan Reiter went 2-for-5, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Anglers was Nick Dinkel, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Colton Lunberg threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits and six runs.

The Anglers offense was led by Caden Kelly, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jacob Dinkel went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Logan Eisentrager went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Easton Knealing went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Dinkel went 1-for-4, Karter Gruenwald went 1-for-3 and Mason Chartier earned a walk and he scored a run.

ELROSA ELITE 8 TOURNAMENT

ELROSA SAINTS 2 FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 0

(Saturday June 17th)

The Saints defeated the Hurricanes, backed by three timely hits and a great pitcher performance by Payton VanBeck, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seventeen strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Will VanBeck, he was credited for two RBIs and Blaine Fischer earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored run. Andrew Weller went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run and Ethan Vogt went 1-for-3.

The Hurricanes starting pitcher was Alex Hexum, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Sean McGuirre and Tosten Mann, both went 1-for-3.

URBANK BOMBERS 3 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 2

(Sunday June 18th)

The Bombers from the Resorters League defeated their foe the Riverdogs from the Victory League, backed by seven hits, good defense and a good pitcher performance. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Hagenmiller, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bombers offense was led by Devin Glebe, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Austen Hadley went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Matt Farley had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Hunter Hagenmiller went 1-for-3. Cole Gesell went 2-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Levi Arnold had a stolen base. Sam Haley went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Zach Leibold, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Riverdogs offense was led by Ryan Snyder, he went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Will Gorecki was credited for a RBI. Joe Gaida went 1-for-2 with a double and Nick Leibold went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. John Bzdok went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk and Tyler Jendro earned a walk. Nate Psyck earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 14 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 6

(Wedesday June 21st)

The Springers of the Arrowhead West League defeated the Rebels from the Victory League, backed by twenty-one hits, including three doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one walk. Mason Primus threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Tate Wallet, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and Brain Hansen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Penick went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Bulson went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jack Arnold earned walk and he scored run. Mason Primus went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and BJ Huls went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Schafer went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Klehr went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Ero Wallin went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brad Olson went 2-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored four runs.

The Rebels starting pitcher was Bryce Flanagan, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up eight hits, six runs and one walk. No 31 threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Brett Kramer threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. No. 21 threw one inning and he issued two walks.

The Rebels offense was led by Brett Kramer, he went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Zach Heidmann went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Seth Vogts went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Riley DeRosier went 2-for-4 and Adam Jensen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Skluzacek went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Haapajoki earned a walk.

ST. MICHAEL SAINTS 9 MONTICELLO POLECATS 4

(Monday June 19th)

The Saints from the Metro Minny League defeated their rivals from the Sauk Valley League backed by seven timely hits and aided by six walks. The Saints starting pitcher was Hayden Frank, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Knutson threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and two walks. John Carlson threw one inning, he issued one walk.

The Saints offense was led by Evan Saunders, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Marcus Krupke went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Naasz went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaylen Hakes went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Trey Sybrant went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Hayden Frank went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Hayden Olson earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Knutson earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Reed Brown earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Krupke earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Michael Revenig, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one run, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tommy Blackstone threw three innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Braydon Hanson went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Michael Revenig went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Hoselton went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Keenan Macek went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Tommy Blackstone earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Eckhart scored a run and Michael Olson went 1-for-6 and he scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 11 ST. JOSEPH JOES 1

(Wednesday June 21st)

The Brewers from the Central Valley League defeated their foes the Joes from the Sauk Valley League, backed by thirteen hits, they were aided by eight walks and they played solid defense. The Brewers starting pitcher was Brady Kenning, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. JT Harren threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Stang threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Cade Stang threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk. Dusty Adams threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one walk.

The Brewers offense was led by Brady Kenning, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Cade Stang went 2-for-3 for four big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chris Clark went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. He earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Paul went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and JT Harren went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk.. Dean Kron earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Stang earned two walks. Luke Schmidt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and, Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-2 and Dusty Adams was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Joes starting pitcher was Matthew Bolton, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts, Blake Kilanowski threw one inning, he gave up three hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Rott threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, six runs and two walks.

The Joes offense was led by Andrew Karls, he went 2-for-3 and Andrew Rott was credited for a RBI. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4 and Willie Willats went 1-for-1. John Huebsch was hit by pitch and he scored a run, Luke Nyberg, Brandon Block and Sam Schneider all earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVERS CATS 12 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

(Wednesday June 21st)

The River Cats from the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe the Gussies from the Central Valley League, backed by sixteen hits, including three doubles, a triple and a pair of home runs. They played very good defense in support of their pitcher Preston Schlegel. He threw a complete game to earn the win. he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ty Carper went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Grell went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Jon Affeldt scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Collin Skaug went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Alex Smith was credited for a RBI. Jackson Layer went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run, Kaden H went 1-for-1 and Nick Proshek scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Nevin Bloom, he threw five innings, he gave up sixteen hits, twelve runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. The offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, Mitch Gwost earned a walk and he scored a run Andrew Schmidt earned two walks and Truman Toenjes was hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

(Saturday June 17th)

The Pirates of the County Line league defeated their foe the Rangers from the Stearns County League, backed by five timely hits, awesome defense and a very good pitching performance. Bennett Evans started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Grant Fuchs, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Garrett Leusink went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Luke Johnson and Tanner Stanley both went 1-for-2.

The Rangers starting pitcher Josiah Utsch threw 6 innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Rangers offense included Chris Vanderbeek, he went 1-for-3 and Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for 2.

LEAGUE STANDINGS

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 7-0

ELROSA SAINTS 5-2

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7-3

GREENWALD CUBS 2-6

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 2-6

SOUTH DIVISION

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6-2

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 5-4

RICHMOND ROYALS 3-5

FARMING FLAMES 2-6

ROSCOE RANGERS 1-7

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

NORTH

WATKINS CLIPPERS 7-1

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7-1

ST. NICKOLAS NICKS 2-8

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 2-8

SOUTH

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7-1

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4-4

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 4-6

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 3-7

VICTORY LEAGUE

SOUTH/WEST DIVISION

AVON LAKERS 6-1

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 8-2

SOBIESKI SKIS 5-3

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 6-4

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 5-7

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3-5

RANDALL CUBS 2-6

SWANVILLE SWANS 1-9

FLENSBURG FALCONS 0-10

NORTH/EAST DIVISION

NISSWA LIGHTING 8-1

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 8-1

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 7-2

PIERZ BREWERS 6-3

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 4-3

PIERZ LAKERS 4-4

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 3-5

ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 3-5

AITKIN STEAM 1-4

PIERZ BULLDOGS 0-9

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

WEST

SARTELL MUSKIES 9-1

ST. JOSEPH JOES 3-2

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3-4

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 1-5

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1-6

EAST

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6-0

MONTICELLO POLECATS 5-1

BECKER BANDITS 3-5

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0-7