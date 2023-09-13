Full of Hot Air! Hot Air Balloon Festival Is This Weekend In MN

How about a ride in a hot air balloon? You might want to bring your phone along, but make sure you've got a firm grip on it, as you ascend into the sky this weekend in Northern Minnesota. This weekend near Carlton there will be a hot air balloon festival, and it's the biggest one in Minnesota.

A social media post from one of the sponsors of the event, Sweetly Kismet Candy Store, states that the event is a "FREE entry family event is brought to you by Sweetly Kismet Candy Store and Black Bear Casino and Resort."

Rides in the balloons, which are tethered to the ground so you will just go up and down in the basket, are going to cost you some money, but getting into the event and watching the balloons as they go up and down won't cost you anything but gas to get there and back.

According to the social media event from Sweetly Kismet:

Come join us for the 2nd Annual Kismet in Carlton Hot Air Balloon Festival. We will have 10 balloons this year, including Lindy the special shape balloon. Food trucks, Sweetly Kismet candy tent, hot air balloon rides, bounce houses, chain saw artist, helicopter rides, and live music are just a bit of what will be offered. This event is free to attend. Bring the whole family!!

Maybe check the fall color finder on the Minnesota DNR website before you go, as the scenery might be just gorgeous from your spot inside the basket!

Of course, if you go, send us your photos using our app, we'd love to see them!

