CentraCare Hosts Heart Clinic Open House

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Officials at CentraCare are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Structural Heart and Valve Clinic with an open house.

CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center is a comprehensive heart center dedicated to the prevention, discovery, and management of heart disease. In 2023, it was named a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital by Fortune Magazine.

This Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:30, visitors can tour the cath lab at St. Cloud Hospital, plus take in educational booths about the other equipment used at the clinic.

If you go:

CentraCare Structural Heart and Vascular Center Open House

Thursday, October 5th, 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

St. Cloud Hospital – 1406 6th Ave. North

To RSVP, email valveclinic@centracare.com, attendees should park in the South Ramp and take the elevator to Floor 2.

