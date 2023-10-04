CentraCare Hosts Heart Clinic Open House
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Officials at CentraCare are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Structural Heart and Valve Clinic with an open house.
CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center is a comprehensive heart center dedicated to the prevention, discovery, and management of heart disease. In 2023, it was named a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital by Fortune Magazine.
This Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:30, visitors can tour the cath lab at St. Cloud Hospital, plus take in educational booths about the other equipment used at the clinic.
If you go:
CentraCare Structural Heart and Vascular Center Open House
Thursday, October 5th, 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
St. Cloud Hospital – 1406 6th Ave. North
To RSVP, email valveclinic@centracare.com, attendees should park in the South Ramp and take the elevator to Floor 2.
