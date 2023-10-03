TCHS Hosts “Clear The Kennels” Adoption Event

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Through October 6th, the Tri-County Humane Society is holding a “Clear the Kennels – One Spin at a Time” event!

Anyone adopting a dog or puppy will spin the wheel to find their drastically reduced adoption price, ranging from $20 to $50.

October is National Adopt a Dog Month, and officials at the Tri-County Humane Society say they currently have 15 adult dogs and 13 puppies available for adoption, with more dogs scheduled to arrive soon.

For more information about the event, or to view dogs available for adoption, find the Tri-County Humane Societies website here.

