“Out of the Darkness” Walk in St. Cloud Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - This Saturday, a fundraising walk to prevent suicide will take place at Lake George.

The “Out of the Darkness St. Cloud Walk” is Saturday with check-in at 10:00, and the walk beginning at 11:00.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention sponsors the walks to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about. Officials say the Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support.

This year, everyone is asked to bring a photo of loved ones for the memorial wall.

If you go:

The Out of the Darkness St. Cloud Walk

Saturday, October 7th – Check in at 10:00 a.m., the walk begins at 11:00 a.m.

Lake George

For more information about the walk and how you can help, find the details here.

