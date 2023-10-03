Two Men Arrested In Crow Wing County Drug Investigation

Two Men Arrested In Crow Wing County Drug Investigation

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Two men have been arrested during a drug bust in Crow Wing County.

The Sheriff's Office says on Friday the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID) conducted multiple search warrants in the City of Brainerd in reference to an ongoing investigation into the sale, distribution, and trafficking of cocaine in the Crow Wing County Area.

The sheriff says an estimated 170 grams of suspected cocaine, an estimated 1.34 pounds of suspected N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), packaging material, electronic devices, and a gun were seized.

Ian Ulrich and Patrick Severson of Brainerd were arrested on 1st Degree Controlled Substance and Conspiracy Crimes.

