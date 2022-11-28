CentraCare Hosting Free Cancer Screening Event in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another free preventative care event is coming to St. Cloud this week.

CentraCare’s Coborn Cancer, Dermatology, Breast, and Digestive centers are hosting a free cancer screening night Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

At the event, you can learn about prevention, screening, and early detection for cancers that include breast, colon, HPV, kidney, lung, melanoma, and prostate.

Free skin checks, radon test kits, and tours of the giant colon will be offered, and healthcare professionals will be available to answer your questions.

The event will take place at the CentraCare Plaza. You are asked to use the River East entrance at 1900 CentraCare Circle.

Pre-registration and masks are required. To register, call 320-229-5100.

