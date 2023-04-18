Caution ‘Messy’ Weather Ahead in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesotans will be dealing with a mixed bag of messy weather later this week.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, after Tuesday, cooler and wetter weather is expected through the rest of the week.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, with a few severe storms capable of large hail possible across southern Minnesota.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Up in northern Minnesota, another messy spring storm will impact the Northland Wednesday through late week bringing chances for snow, a wintry mix (including freezing rain), rain, and a few thunderstorms.

Get our free mobile app

Chances for snowfall of 6"+ are greatest over far northern Minnesota with a glaze of ice or more likely over northeast Minnesota.

Heavy rain is also possible, especially over from east-central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin.

High temps will stay well below normal in St. Cloud. The normal high for this time of the year is 55 degrees. After Tuesday, the forecast is calling for highs to stay in the lower to mid 40s at least through the weekend.

READ RELATED ARTICLES