Catholic Community School System Announces Leadership Changes

ST. CLOUD -- A change in leadership is coming to several buildings within the Catholic Community Schools system.

President Scott Warzecka says St. Joseph Catholic School principal Sara Michaelson will be the new Director of Learning and Teaching for all of Catholic Community Schools.

The newly created position will provide direct support and feedback to all instructional and administrative staff on the development of a system-wide, cohesive curriculum that meets and exceeds state standards while supporting the individual needs of each student.

Academic excellence is a hallmark of our schools. We are continuing our commitment to exceeding the state academic standards and setting each of our students up for success. This investment helps us deliver on this promise.

Warzecka says they have also hired Peggy Frederickson to replace Michaelson as principal of St. Joseph Catholic School.

Frederickson is a St. Cloud State University graduate and is returning to the St. Cloud area after spending the past 22 years in teacher and principal roles in Duluth.

We have found an amazing replacement in hiring Peggy Frederickson as principal for the St. Joseph Catholic School community. We received many requests for this position and carefully selected her. Peggy has the ideal balance of leadership skills that prioritize academic excellence, the formation of strong Christian values, and the social and emotional wellbeing of both students and staff. She fits perfectly on our principal leadership team as we work toward building a cohesive Catholic school system in the St. Cloud area.

Both changes will take effect for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

Catholic Community Schools is a consolidated school system in the St. Cloud metro area, with the following participating schools: All Saints Academy (St. Cloud), Cathedral Middle and High School (St. Cloud), St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School (St. Cloud), St. Francis Xavier Catholic School (Sartell), St. Joseph Catholic School (St. Joseph); St. Katharine Drexel School (St. Cloud), St. Mary Help of Christians School (St. Augusta) and St. Wendelin's Catholic School (Luxemburg/St. Augusta).