Catholic Charities Leader Stepping Down
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The head of Catholic Charities in St. Cloud is leaving.
Executive Director Steve Pareja has announced he is resigning after six years with the organization.
His final day at Catholic Charities will be July 5th.
Pareja began working for the local non-profit back in November of 2016.
Catholic Charities Chief Operating Officer Renae Sternke will act as the Interim Executive Director as the search committee immediately begins the process of finding the next executive director.
