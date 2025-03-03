Cathedral Hockey Earns Second Seed; Boys Hockey Bracket Announced

The Cathedral Crusaders have earned the second seed in the upcoming boys hockey state tournament, which begins Wednesday morning at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Crusaders begin the tournament with an 18-8-2 record and as winners of nine of their last ten games. Cathedral outscored their opponents 23-3 in their three-game section tournament run.

Last season's Class A champions, CHS will play against Mahtomedi on Wednesday morning (11 a.m.). The Crusaders beat the Zephyrs 4-3 in overtime in the the teams' regular season finale.

Mahtomedi is currently just 11-15-2, but rolled through South St. Paul, St. Paul Highland Park and Chisago Lakes by an 18-3 combined score in the Section 4A playoffs.

Elsewhere in Class A, #3 seed Northfield (22-4-2) will play against #6 Orono (15-10-3) at 1 p.m.; #1 Hibbing/Chisholm/VCA (19-9) vs #8 Luverne (22-4-2) at 6 p.m. and #4 East Grand Forks (13-13-2) vs #5 Northern Lakes (19-8-1) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Class AA boys hockey tournament will get underway on Thursday, beginning with #2 Stillwater taking on #7 Andover at 11 a.m., followed by #3 St. Thomas Academy against #6 Shakopee at 1 p.m.

The Class AA opening round nightcap features top seeded Moorhead against #8 Lakeville South at 6 p.m., followed by #4 Rogers against #5 Edina at 8 p.m..

