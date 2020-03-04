Cathedral Hockey Advances to State Semifinals

Cathedral boys hockey is headed back to the State Semifinals after a 11-2 win over Mankato East/Loyola at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Crusaders led 4-1 after the first period and scored 5 2nd period goals to take firm control of the game to lead 9-2 after 2 periods. Cathedral scored 2 3rd period goals.

Jack Smith scored 2 goals and added 2 assists, Blake Perbix had 1 goal and 3 assists, Reid Bogenholm and Nate Warner each had 1 goal and 3 assists, Cullen Hiltner had 1 goal and 1 assist and Jacob Hirschfield, Jon Bell, Bradyn Balfanz, Mack Motzko and Chandler Hendricks each scored 1 goal for the Crusaders. Cathedral out-shot the Cougars 48-13.

Cathedral improves to 24-3-1 and will play 3rd seeded Hermantown Friday at 11:15 a.m. at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hear the game on WJON.