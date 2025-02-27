Cathedral Boys Hockey Earns Return Trip To State

Cathedral Boys Hockey 2025 (photo courtesy of Emmett Keenan)

Cathedral boys hockey is going back to the Class A State Tournament after posting a 7-0 win over Monticello in the Section 5A Championship in Elk River Wednesday night.

Cathedral scored 5 2nd period goals with Griffin Sturm finishing with a hat trick.  Jaeger Wood had 2 goals and John Hirschfeld and Joey Gillespie each scored 1 goal.  Keaton LeGrande stopped 20 shots for the shutout in goal for Cathedral.

Cathedral improves to 18-8-2 and will learn who and when they will play this weekend when the pairings are announced.  Cathedral's quarterfinal game will be Wednesday March 5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.  Cathedral captured the Class A State Championship in 2024.

Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan notes:

With our Boys Hockey team heading back to state with last night's win, this makes five Cathedral teams (or co-op involving Cathedral kids) winning section titles and advancing to state so far this season with a Cathedral alum as the head coach:
Boys Soccer - Alex Hess '07
Girls Soccer - Abby Schneider '99
Dance Team - Marissa Haakonson '09
Gymnastics (St. Cloud Crush) - Joel Stark-Haws '91
Boys Hockey - Robbie Stocker '10

 

