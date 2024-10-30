Cathedral Boys Soccer Looking to Make History

The St. Cloud Cathedral boys soccer is playing tonight in the Class A State Tournament Semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium against Rochester Lourdes. The Crusaders are 20-0 and seeded #2 while Rochester Lourdes is seeded #3.

Cathedral Head Coach Alex Hess joined me on WJON. He says Cathedral boys soccer has never advanced to the state boys soccer championship game. The Crusaders lost in the state semifinals to Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa last season 1-0 before capturing 3rd place the following day with a 1-0 win over West St. Paul. Hess says "it would mean everything" to get to a state championship since Cathedral has never done that in its program history. Hess says as an alum and coach it would be a proud moment to get to that point. He says they aren't satisfied with a semifinal appearance, they're looking for the "whole thing."

Cathedral will play Rochester Lourdes at 7 p.m. tonight. The first Class A Semifinal will feature top seeded St. Paul Academy and Summit School against 4th seeded Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 5 p.m.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Coach Hess, it is available below.