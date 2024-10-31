Cathedral Boys Soccer Falls in State Semis

Cathedral lost 4-3 to Rochester Lourdes Wednesday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in the Class A State Tournament Boys Soccer Semifinals. The loss is the first this season for the Crusaders and drops their record to 20-1.

The Crusaders fell behind 4-0 early in the match, battled back to within one goal, but just couldn’t find the equalizer. Griffin Sturm, Matthew Primus, and Jacob Oliver scored for Cathedral.

Cathedral will play for 3rd place against Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 1pm today at West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center. Cathedral captured 3rd place in 2023.