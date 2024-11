The Cathedral boys soccer team defeated Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3-2 today in the Class A State Tournament 3rd Place game at West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center. Jack Stang scored twice, Connor Stockman scored once and Jacob Oliver had 3 assists for the Crusaders.

Get our free mobile app

Cathedral has back to back 3rd place titles after taking 3rd place in 2023. The Crusaders finish the season 21-1.