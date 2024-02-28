CAS Announces New LP &#038; World Tour Coming To MN

CAS Announces New LP & World Tour Coming To MN

Keystone, Getty Images

The "Dream Pop" band Cigarettes After Sex (CAS) is coming to the Xcel Energy Center as part of their World Arena Tour in 2024. CAS also has announced the release of their new album titled X's due out on July 12th. X's will be the group's third full-length studio album and their first since "Cry" in 2019.

Cigarettes After Sex was formed in El Paso, TX in 2008 by Greg Gonzalez. They saw some early success with the hit song "Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby" after it was used in numerous commercials. The group has also dropped the first song off of X's titled "Tejano Blue" which is available through all DSPs. CAS has garnered a large online following with 23 million monthly Spotify listeners, and their music has been used 6.4 billion times on TikTok.

Keystone, Getty Images
The band has built a little bit of a mystique around themselves by not releasing any music videos to date and having much of their artwork in black & white. The World Arena Tour will hit Xcel Energy Center on September 24th and is an 8:00 p.m. show. Tickets will go on sale via an artist's presale on Tuesday, March 5th, with additional presales during the week and tickets for the general public going on sale on Friday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. via the band's website and ticketmaster.com.

