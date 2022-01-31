Aaron Sinclair Up for National Award

LITTLE FALLS -- The Little Falls Community Schools Assistant Superintendent is a finalist for a national award.

Aaron Sinclair is in the running for the Change-Management District Leader of the Year Award at the National Conference. Sinclair oversees the Little Falls School District's personalized learning initiative and the human resources department.

The awards ceremony will take place on February 8th.

Sinclair has previously served as the assistant superintendent of the Brainerd School District and the superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District.