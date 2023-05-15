Father and son rescued from Mississippi River Saturday

ST CLOUD (WJON News) - - A father and son were safely rescued from the Mississippi River over the weekend.

Saturday afternoon at about 3:30, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 300 block of Montrose Road in St. Cloud.



A caller said there was a man on an island in the Mississippi River calling for help because his boat had gotten away and floated downriver.

A short time later, the man’s son called to report his father had gone into the water to try and get the boat, went too far downriver, and wasn’t in sight anymore.

St. Cloud Fire Department boats were used to locate the man on another island and moved both men and the boat back to the boat landing.

No one was injured in the incident.

