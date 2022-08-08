Busy Downtown Sauk Rapids Railroad Crossing Closed

SAUK RAPIDS -- A busy downtown Sauk Rapids railroad crossing has been closed for the week.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad has closed the crossing at 1st Street South for some maintenance work. It is expected to be closed until Friday of this week.

There is a detour marked which includes going north on Benton Drive to 10th Street North then over to River Avenue North.

Sauk Rapids City Administrator Ross Olson says anyone voting in Tuesday's Primary Election in the city's 1st Precinct should be aware of the detour. The polling place for that precinct is the Riverside Terrace building in Southside Park.

Later in the week on Thursday anyone planning on attending the city's weekly Rock The Riverside concert series will also need to follow the detour or find an alternate route to get across the railroad tracks.