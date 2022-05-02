Burglaries in St. Cloud, Waite Park, Sartell, and Clearwater

Waite Park police are reporting a garage was entered on Park Meadows drive. Camping and outdoor gear was stolen. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. Mages says police are unsure how the individuals got into the garage.

St. Cloud police are reporting an apartment that was burglarized on the 1200 block of 2nd street northeast. Mages says multiple electronics were taken. A silver 2002 Chevy Suburban was stolen from the 200 block of 28th avenue north. The license plate is EGF 443. Mages says there is rust along the wheel well and a sticker on the driver's side rear window of a skull and the word "menace".

Get our free mobile app

A construction trailer was broken into and tools were taken on the 1000 block of 5th avenue north. On the 100 block of Lincoln avenue southeast a 2019 white Uhaul truck with Arizona license AJ57464 was rented but after 30 days was not returned making it considered stolen. On the 1200 block of 32nd avenue north a window on a business was broken and some cartridges were taken.

Sartell police department is reporting a couple of vehicles that were broken into on Knickerbocker Court. Mages says sunglasses and a laptop was taken out of the vehicles.

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting on county road 12 in Monson township a 14 foot H&H black dump trailer was taken from a job site. Mages says it had a circular hitch which limits the type of vehicle that could be used to steal the vehicle. The trailer said 188 on the drivers side, it had Minnesota plate FLK 1611. On 197th street in Clearwater in Stearns County. Two interstate batteries were taken out of a generator and a tractor off the property. Mages says the suspects also tried to take two batteries out of semi trailers but were unsuccessful. On 185th street in Paynesville township 20 reels of copper wire was stolen from a storage shed located on an Xcel property.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.