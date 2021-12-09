Brooklyn Park Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Gun

Sherburne County Jail

ST. PAUL – A Brooklyn Park man was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegal possession of a firearm.

According to court records, on March 6, 2020, 24-year-old Tyaireon West-Porter was found to be in possession of a .40 caliber Glock 22 Gen 4 semi-automatic pistol.

Because West-Porter has prior felony convictions in Hennepin County, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

