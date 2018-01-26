Brainerd Ice Fishing Tourney Draws Thousands, International Media

BRAINERD -- Thousands of people will be heading up north to the Brainerd lakes area this weekend for the 28th annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza .

Spokesman Shayne Meyer says they have drawn more than 10,000 people every year for the last 20 years. He says it's a big fundraiser for a number of organizations.

Last year we broke $200,000 in donations to 50 or so different charities throughout the lakes area.

We here in central Minnesota already know about the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, but soon so will the rest of the world. Meyer says, with Super Bowl 52 coming to Minnesota a week from Sunday, the Jaycees have received several national and international media requests.

We've actually got people coming from the BBC to check out the Ice Fishing Extravaganza among a big handful of other major media outlets.

Meyer says Sports Illustrated and ABC news are also planning to attend and cover the event.

Meyer says it is easiest to park at one of their remote locations, like at Brainerd International Raceway, and take the shuttle to the tournament.

The events Saturday start at 11:00 a.m. with a kids on the ice Olympics. The contest runs from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday on Gull Lake's Hole in the Day Bay.

The total prize package this year is valued at $200,000.