Boys and Girls Club Awarded $15,000 to Help Bridge Digital Divide

ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is helping bridge the digital divide thanks to a grant.

The organization recently received $15,000 from AT&T to help address the homework gap and provide area young people with increased internet access.

Paul Wiertz is the President of AT&T Minnesota. He say's the pandemic has heightened the challenges students face due to lack of connectivity.

It's important that we have a workforce that has the flexibility to work in an office or from home and have those skills. This way no matter where that individual should go, that technological background is going to aid them in those jobs of the future.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota provides devices and internet access at no charge to help eliminate the obstacles of limited internet access.

Mary Swingle is the President/CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota. She says funding like this goes a long way to continuing to offer the digital resources students need.

Many of our kids may not have the technology, resources or guidance at home to use the internet effectively or at all. By coming to the Boys and Girls Club we can provide that mentoring and coaching and let the students explore and use that technology in a safe and healthy environment.

Swingle says the funding will continue to help with the club's daily homework help, tutoring and The Virtual Club.

She says it's important to continue to provide a digital platform students to increase their academic success.