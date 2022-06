STURGEON LAKE -- A boy died in a house fire early Monday morning in Pine County.

The Sheriff's Office says they got the call just after 1:30 a.m. for a house fire in the Sturgeon Lake area.

The caller said there was a boy still in the house. Fire departments from four towns responded and were able to quickly find the boy. Unfortunately, he had already died.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.