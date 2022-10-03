Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill South Now To Be Closed 2 Days A Week

Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill, both South and Sartell locations, has always been my favorite places to eat. Unfortunately, like many other eating establishments, it's become very difficult to find quality employees that want to work.

I don't know if it's a pandemic hangover or the fact that for many younger people, a job is not too far up on their list of priorities. Here's is what owners of Blue line, Scott and Esther Widor had to say on Facebook this morning.

To Our Very Valued Guests, It is with extreme disappointment and regret that I am writing to inform you that the current pandemic of work ethic, personal responsibility and professionalism continues. Due to the lack of employees, we have no other choice than to close Blue Line – South another day. Blue Line – South will now be closed on Tuesdays as well. THIS DOES NOT AFFECT BLUE LINE – SARTELL, which will maintain regular business hours on Tuesdays. We are so fortunate to have such an incredible core team that shows up to work every day, without complaints, with the goal of providing you, our Valued Guests, with an extraordinary experience. Esther and I care deeply for both of our teams and desire to help maintain their health and life balance; thus, we must limit our hours of operation because they are simply working too much. This decision was certainly not an easy one. We are sorry to disappoint you! And – we again apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause you. We hope this is temporary, as we thought closing on Mondays was only temporary. We continue to recruit potential teammates so we can someday get back to “normal” but until then we must limit our hours of operation. So again, beginning tomorrow, October 4th, Blue Line – South will be closed on both Mondays and Tuesdays moving forward. Blue Line – Sartell will continue to be closed on Mondays. Respectfully, Scott & Esther Widor

We wish the Widors the best and hope things return to normal soon!

