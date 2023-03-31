Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the freezing rain we had overnight the Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 1:00 p.m. on Friday.
A Winter Storm Warning will then go into effect at 1:00 p.m. Friday and last until 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.
For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and blowing snow are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Counties in southwestern Minnesota will be under a Blizzard Warning.
