Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the freezing rain we had overnight the Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

National Weather Service
A Winter Storm Warning will then go into effect at 1:00 p.m. Friday and last until 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and blowing snow are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

National Weather Service
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.

Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

Counties in southwestern Minnesota will be under a Blizzard Warning.

