Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the freezing rain we had overnight the Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning will then go into effect at 1:00 p.m. Friday and last until 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and blowing snow are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.

Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

Counties in southwestern Minnesota will be under a Blizzard Warning.

