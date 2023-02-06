Cha-Ching! $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In St. Joseph Saturday

The Coborns in St. Joseph recently sold a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket!

The ticket was sold for the drawing held on Saturday, which had an estimated jackpot of more than $700 million. That jackpot wasn't won, so the prize will only grow. Tonight's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $747 million dollars!

The winner of the $50,000 will have to claim their winnings at the Minnesota State Lottery Headquarters in Roseville.

There was another $50,000 winning ticket sold in Saturday's drawing, the other winning ticket was sold in Inver Grove Heights.

So far this year, St. Joseph and Central Minnesota are having pretty good luck.

Back in December a winning Gopher 5 ticket was sold in St. Joseph, and is worth $1,821,926! The winning Gopher 5 ticket was sold at the Speedway in St. Joseph.

If you DO end up winning the jackpot in tonight's Powerball drawing the good news is you no longer have to reveal your identity in Minnesota! From the Minnesota State Lottery Frequently Asked Questions page:

Q: If I win a lottery prize, may I remain anonymous as far as the public and the media are concerned?

A: That depends on how much you win. Minnesota state law requires that the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are automatically considered private data unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity. The names and cities of lottery prize winners of $10,000 or less are still public data. For 2nd Chance winners, any prize that includes $10,000 or more cash is also private data.

