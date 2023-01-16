Big Storm System Moving Into Midwest This Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next round of snow is expected to move into Minnesota later this week.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service says confidence continues increasing for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the region, with the best chances from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

Get our free mobile app

It is too early to pin down the specifics of where and how much snow will fall, so please stay tuned for forecast updates.

The bulk of the snow is expected to stay to the south and east of St. Cloud. So far this season, St. Cloud has had 41.5 inches of snow, which is 19.8 inches above normal.