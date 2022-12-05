REAL ID Deadline Extended Again

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has again extended the deadline for REAL ID in order to fly domestically.

Homeland Security is extending the deadline by two years from May 3rd, 2023 to May 7th, 2025.

They say the extension is necessary, in part, to address the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL ID driver's license or identification card. The agency says the pandemic significantly hindered licensing agencies who have been working through backlogs caused by the pandemic.

All 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four of the five U.S. territories are covered by the REAL ID Act.

