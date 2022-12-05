MnDOT Opens 3rd Annual Snowplow Name Contest

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking you to help name a snow plow again this year.

MnDOT is inviting the public to help name one of eight plows, one for each district in the state. The deadline is December 16th.

Each person may only submit one name with no more than 30 characters. Names with profanity, political affiliation, and past winners will not be considered.

The names will then be put to a public vote in January, and the top eight will be assigned to a plow in each district.

Some past winners include creative names like Betty Whiteout, Plowy McPlowface, Ctrl Salt Delete, and Snowbi Wan Kenobi.

For a link to the submission webpage at MnDOT, click here.

