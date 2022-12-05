Becker School Board Discusses Tax Levy Tonight

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker school board meets Monday night for their “Truth in Taxation” meeting.

Director of Business Services, Kevin Januszewski, will explain the proposed 2023 budget and the over $11 million payable 2023 tax levy.

The levy is a 4.6% increase from the 2022 payable levy. Once the information is discussed, a question-and-answer period will follow.

Minnesota state law requires all school districts to present the proposed budget for the current school year and actual expenses and income from the previous school year.

The Truth in Taxation meeting is Monday, December 5th, at 6:30 p.m. in the Becker school board meeting room.