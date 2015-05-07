Behind the Scenes: Getting Target Field Ready for Minnesota Twins Baseball [VIDEO]

MINNEAPOLIS -- This week in our "Behind the Scenes" series on WJON, we take in a baseball game at Target Field and see the many elements that make the game day experience.

From the field, stands and concessions multiple members of the team at Target Field are busy anticipating your arrival.

Melissa Clum has been volunteering at the same concession stand since the stadium opened, and says during day games work begins early.

"Managers come in about 8:30 a.m. doing cash and inventory and going through the whole stand making sure everything is up and running for when the workers come in," says Clum.

Senior Director of Communications and Broadcasting Kevin Smith says as the grills are fired up, other members of the set up team are washing seats, sweeping floors and preparing the field.

"With a day game many of our staff, like grounds crew, start arriving at about 6:00 a.m. to make sure everything is ready to go because there is a lot of work that needs to be done," says Smith.

With the first pitch drawing near players make their way to the club house, fans take their seats, the press box fills up and the broadcast team gets ready for showtime.

"Once the game starts, then everything is reacting to the actual moment," says Genosky.

Mark Genosky is the Executive Producer for the Twins Radio Network. He says the crew is always busy during the game running breaks, gathering stats and cutting about 30 highlights.

"I never know how many highlights I may need and it could always change. Kurt Suzuki could be the star of the game then it changes to Trevor Plouffe, so you want to have everything cut up so you're not scrambling to find a highlight," says Genosky.

He says they strive to put the best product on the airwaves and working with the same team for the last nine years helps.

"It feels all connected. It feels like Twins Radio Network programming and I like that and that comes from cooperation from everyone and good teamwork," says Genosky.

So the next time you take your seat, grab a hot dog, or turn on the game remember the hours of work that go in behind it.

You can check out the inner workings of Target Field yourself with a guided 90 minute tour. Go to the Minnesota Twins website and click on tours.