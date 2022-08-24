Becker School Rescinds Communication Plan

BECKER -- A very controversial communication plan has been rescinded.

At a special Becker School Board meeting last night, the council voted unanimously to rescind the communication plan approved last May.

Last week, the Becker Education Association filed a lawsuit against Becker Public School claiming the communication plan as written violates their right to free speech, as well a number of other state laws.

The board met in executive session for about a half hour before voting to rescind the policy.