Becker Police: Man Arrested After Car Bursts into Flames

BECKER -- A man was arrested after the car he was driving burst into flames.

The Becker Police Department says at about 11:15 p.m. Monday an officer spotted a vehicle being driven by a man wanted for questioning related to an ongoing investigation.

When the officer tried to stop the vehicle it took off at a high rate of speed. The pursuit went into the area of the Xcel Energy plant in the Industrial Boulevard. The officer lost sight of the vehicle which was later found fully engulfed in flames after crashing into a building at the Sherco site.

The driver ran from the scene but was later arrested after an extensive search of the area.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Mariano Cocchiarella of Big Lake. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.