Becker Man Seriously Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 10.

A vehicle driven by 26-year-old Matthew Egan of Elk River was going east making a left turn onto 185th Avenue. Another vehicle driven by 51-year-old Kevin Taatjes of Becker was going west on the highway when the two vehicles collided.

Taatjes was taken to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 63-year-old Michael Dillon of Big Lake, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Egan was not hurt.

