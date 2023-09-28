Harvest of Horror Is Ready for Fall Frightening Fun

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) - The Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride is ready to open its 13th season in St. Augusta this weekend.

What started as an evening hayride with friends has turned into one of the highest-rated haunts in Minnesota.

Jason and Tracy Stock are the owners of the Harvest of Horror. Jason says the Haunted Hayride is changing every year.

Yeah, it's a lot of work. It's a lot of work to have a haunt that's changing all the time. Each year, the props that are in the woods are in slightly different spots, and even the trail changes.

This year’s new feature is a Haunted Wild West.

Black Bart, played by Ken Macho, haunt the new "Wild West" feature at the Harvest of Horrors. Photo: Jeff McMahon Black Bart, played by Ken Macho, haunts the new "Wild West" feature at the Harvest of Horrors. Photo: Jeff McMahon loading...

The Harvest of Horror website does not list an age restriction but says parent discretion is advised for preschool children. Plus, anyone with medical conditions that may be affected by startling situations is strongly advised against taking part in the trail. Stock says everyone’s reaction is a little different.

We have adults who cry and have panic attacks. We have kids that laugh. So it really is so dependent on the temperament of the people. We don't feel it's even really age-related.

Stock says the reactions to the haunts vary from person to person. Adults' may cream, while kids may laugh. Photo: Jeff McMahon Stock says the reactions to the haunts vary from person to person. Adults may scream, while kids may laugh. Photo: Jeff McMahon loading...

The event started more than 14 years ago when a group of friends went on a hayride around Stock’s property. This year is the 13th anniversary of the haunt. Stock doesn’t release attendance figures, but says thousands will head to his farm in rural St. Augusta through the month of October. The haunt opens at 7:00 pm, and while the last ticket is sold at 10:45, Stock says the Harvest of Horror is unique in that once you have a ticket, you’re guaranteed to go through the haunt, no matter how long they have to remain open.

We try to balance it; we try to be respectful that you're not waiting in line too long. We (run) rain or shine. And, unlike other places that will turn you away, if you show up here by 10:45, and you buy a ticket, we will get you through. We run until everyone is through.

Several non-profits in Central Minnesota partner with the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride. Since 2011, over $125,000 has been raised.

The Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride is open Friday and Saturday nights, rain or shine, starting at 7:00 p.m. through October 28th. Tickets are available at the door. Ticket prices increase as Halloween approaches, but discount tickets are available at the Value Connection.

For more details, find the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride website here.

