Becker, Clear Lake Area to Be Featured on ABC TV’s The Bachelor

BECKER (WJON News) -- The Becker area will be in the national spotlight during Monday night's episode of The Bachelor on ABC TV.

It is hometown date night and one of the four remaining women is Becker native Daisy Kent. One of the places she takes bachelor Joey Graziadei to B & J Evergreen near Clear Lake.

This is Daisy's home farm where she grew up. Her family owned the farm and ran it for years and so it's a nostalgic place for her and something that has meaning to her, so they called us to see if they could come out and film their date.

Current owner Trent Johnson says they filmed the episode in late October. He says it was relatively last minute with just a few days' notice before they came to the farm.

They spent about a half day before hand preparing and going over some stuff and then they spent probably six to eight hours out filming and enjoying the day.

Johnson says he doesn't typically watch The Bachelor but he is looking forward to tuning in Monday.

The show will air from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on ABC.

